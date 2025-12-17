Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How open-water swimming can transform midlife wellbeing – new research

By James Beale, Senior Lecturer in Sport Psychology, University of East London
Across the UK and far beyond, a quiet shift in midlife exercise is underway. A decade ago, the cultural image of midlife fitness was the Lycra-clad cyclist speeding along suburban roads. Now, a different scene has emerged: women in hats and tow-floats stepping into freezing lakes at dawn – especially through the winter.

Outdoor swimming participation has risen sharply worldwide, and women make up a striking proportion of regular year-round swimmers. To many observers, this seems counterintuitive. Why would busy women in midlife choose cold water as their weekly reset?

A…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh: Journalist targeted with anti-terror legislation must be released
~ UCL President: Universities must show they bring benefits to everyone, locally and nationally
~ Digital detox: how to switch off without paying the price – new research
~ China and Mongolia are battling to control massive dust storms
~ How figures like Joey Barton could fuel a culture of online hostility toward female athletes – new research
~ Five family Christmas games that reveal how we think, communicate and connect
~ The Housemaid: this dark, sexy thriller is a seriously satisfying watch
~ Hacked phones and Wi-Fi surveillance have replaced Cold War spies and radio waves in the delusions of people with schizophrenia
~ Trump’s second term is reshaping US science with unprecedented cuts and destabilizing policy changes
~ The #iwasfifteen hashtag and ongoing Epstein coverage show how traffickers exploit the vulnerabilities of teens and tweens
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter