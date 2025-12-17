Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China and Mongolia are battling to control massive dust storms

By Thomas White, Lecturer in China and Sustainable Development, King's College London
Andreas Baas, Professor of Aeolian Geomorphology, King's College London
Han Cheng, Senior Research Scholar, Max Planck Institute for the History of Science
Dust storms regularly affect northern China, including its capital Beijing. In recent years, Chinese scientists and officials have traced the source of the dust storms to its neighbour Mongolia.

Much of the dust over Beijing in the spring of 2023, for example, originated from parts of Mongolia, seemingly driven by the warming and drying of the climate in the region.

Mongolia’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
