How figures like Joey Barton could fuel a culture of online hostility toward female athletes – new research
By Wasim Ahmed, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Hull
Emma Kavanagh, Reader in Sport Psychology, School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, Loughborough University.
Mariann Hardey, Professor of Digital Culture, Business and Computing, Durham University
A criminal court recently pored over the social media posts of the ex-footballer Joey Barton and found them to be “grossly offensive”. So much so that he was handed a suspended prison sentence, ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and pay more than £20,000 in costs.
We also examined Barton’s comments on female footballers and pundits as part of our research into harmful online rhetoric against women and girls in sport.
Our…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 17, 2025