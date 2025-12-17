Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How figures like Joey Barton could fuel a culture of online hostility toward female athletes – new research

By Wasim Ahmed, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Hull
Emma Kavanagh, Reader in Sport Psychology, School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, Loughborough University.
Mariann Hardey, Professor of Digital Culture, Business and Computing, Durham University
A criminal court recently pored over the social media posts of the ex-footballer Joey Barton and found them to be “grossly offensive”. So much so that he was handed a suspended prison sentence, ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and pay more than £20,000 in costs.

We also examined Barton’s comments on female footballers and pundits as part of our research into harmful online rhetoric against women and girls in sport.

Our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh: Journalist targeted with anti-terror legislation must be released
~ UCL President: Universities must show they bring benefits to everyone, locally and nationally
~ Digital detox: how to switch off without paying the price – new research
~ How open-water swimming can transform midlife wellbeing – new research
~ China and Mongolia are battling to control massive dust storms
~ Five family Christmas games that reveal how we think, communicate and connect
~ The Housemaid: this dark, sexy thriller is a seriously satisfying watch
~ Hacked phones and Wi-Fi surveillance have replaced Cold War spies and radio waves in the delusions of people with schizophrenia
~ Trump’s second term is reshaping US science with unprecedented cuts and destabilizing policy changes
~ The #iwasfifteen hashtag and ongoing Epstein coverage show how traffickers exploit the vulnerabilities of teens and tweens
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter