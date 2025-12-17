Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Five family Christmas games that reveal how we think, communicate and connect

By Paul Jones, Associate Dean for Education and Student Experience at Aston Business School, Aston University
For many families at Christmas, the one time of year when everyone finally ends up in the same room, suggesting a game is often the best strategic move for a fun evening. At its best, this sparks an hour of genuine connection. At its worst, it revives old rivalries faster than you can say “draw four” or break into your favourite victory dance.

Games endure at Christmas because they offer structure. They give people a shared activity that’s not work or chores. Psychologists have long noted that shared play strengthens social bonds through joint…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
