Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Utterly preventable’ Gaza flood tragedy must mobilize global action to end Israel’s genocide

By Amnesty International
The devastation caused by torrential rain in the occupied Gaza Strip that led to the recent flooding of thousands of tents and makeshift shelters and caused buildings to collapse was fueled by Israel’s ongoing restrictions on the entry of critical supplies to repair vital infrastructure, said Amnesty International today.  Over two months after the ceasefire, […] The post Utterly preventable’ Gaza flood tragedy must mobilize global action to end Israel’s genocide appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
