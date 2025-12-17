Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Growing transphobia and authoritarianism go hand in hand – they must be resisted

By Amnesty International
Late one summer’s night in 2018, I was walking with a friend through central Thessaloniki when a man approached us to ask for directions. We stopped and, without warning, he attacked us. My friend got away but the man chased me down the street punching me on the forehead and kicking me in the back. The reason? A “man [my friend] was wearing a skirt”.  More than […] The post Growing transphobia and authoritarianism go hand in hand – they must be resisted appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UCL President: Universities must show they bring benefits to everyone, locally and nationally
~ Digital detox: how to switch off without paying the price – new research
~ How open-water swimming can transform midlife wellbeing – new research
~ China and Mongolia are battling to control massive dust storms
~ How figures like Joey Barton could fuel a culture of online hostility toward female athletes – new research
~ Five family Christmas games that reveal how we think, communicate and connect
~ The Housemaid: this dark, sexy thriller is a seriously satisfying watch
~ Hacked phones and Wi-Fi surveillance have replaced Cold War spies and radio waves in the delusions of people with schizophrenia
~ Trump’s second term is reshaping US science with unprecedented cuts and destabilizing policy changes
~ The #iwasfifteen hashtag and ongoing Epstein coverage show how traffickers exploit the vulnerabilities of teens and tweens
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter