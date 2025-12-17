Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to make sure water is safe to drink: four practical tips

By Jo Barnes, Senior Lecturer Emeritus, Stellenbosch University
Water is a vital resource. Life on earth, as we know it, is impossible without access to safe drinking water. Concerns over declining quality and consistency of municipal drinking water supplied to consumers have been increasing over a long time.

In South Africa, widespread problems with the availability and quality of drinking water across urban areas have been well…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
