Human Rights Observatory

Albanese not invited to rabbi’s funeral, as Frydenberg calls for ban on ‘hate preachers’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The response to the massacre has become deeply partisan, with Frydenberg calling on Albanese to accept ‘personal responsibility’ for the deaths.The Conversation


