Why does lettuce go bad so quickly? Our new study has the answer
By Victoria Fernández, Researcher, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM)
Ana Cros Stötter, Catedrática de Universidad. Física Aplicada, Universitat de València
Jaime Colchero, Profesor Titular. Física del Estado Sólido, código Unesco 2211, Universidad de Murcia
As children, we’re taught that the functions of a leaf are photosynthesis (turning sunlight into chemical energy) and storing water. This is generally true, including for the lettuce leaves we eat.
However, the surface of a leaf is not just a shield – it is a complex lattice of chemical compounds, with different properties in different areas. By finding out where lettuce’s weakness is concentrated (in its hydrophilic or “water-loving” areas), we can find new ways to protect it, make it last longer, and make it easier to produce and sell.
Not so waterproof
To protect…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 17, 2025