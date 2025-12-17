Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Free Forcibly Disappeared Journalist

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – The United Arab Emirates-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) and the Yemeni government should immediately provide information on the whereabouts of the journalist Naseh Shaker and unconditionally release him, 35 organizations including Human Rights Watch said in a letter today to the president and vice president of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council.Shaker, 35, is a Yemeni journalist who was forcibly disappeared by STC authorities on November 21, 2023, on his way to Beirut to attend a training organized by the Samir Kassir Foundation. The STC controls several…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the myth of ‘aqua nullius’ still guides Australia’s approach to groundwater
~ Solar, onshore wind and gas backup is (still) the cheapest way to power Australia: new report
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jim Chalmers on the Bondi terror attack and the mid-year budget update
~ In Memory of a Hungarian Activist
~ Egypt: Quash Conviction of Prominent Economist
~ Kazakhstan: Journalism, Free Expression in Further Peril
~ Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai found guilty under national security law
~ Hong Kong: Prisons rife with violence and inhumane treatment, inmate testimony reveals
~ Jevon McSkimming sentencing: why a public inquiry into the police should be next
~ Is democracy the worst form of government – apart from all the others? We asked 5 experts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter