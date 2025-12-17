Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the myth of ‘aqua nullius’ still guides Australia’s approach to groundwater

By Sarah Bourke, Lecturer, The University of Western Australia
Bradley J. Moggridge, Professor of Science, University of Technology Sydney
Clint Hansen, Research fellow, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Monash University
Margaret Shanafield, Senior researcher, Hydrology/hydrogeology, Flinders University
For too long, Indigenous perspectives have not been heard in groundwater science. We must work together to protect Australia’s precious groundwater.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yemen: Free Forcibly Disappeared Journalist
~ Solar, onshore wind and gas backup is (still) the cheapest way to power Australia: new report
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jim Chalmers on the Bondi terror attack and the mid-year budget update
~ In Memory of a Hungarian Activist
~ Egypt: Quash Conviction of Prominent Economist
~ Kazakhstan: Journalism, Free Expression in Further Peril
~ Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai found guilty under national security law
~ Hong Kong: Prisons rife with violence and inhumane treatment, inmate testimony reveals
~ Jevon McSkimming sentencing: why a public inquiry into the police should be next
~ Is democracy the worst form of government – apart from all the others? We asked 5 experts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter