Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Solar, onshore wind and gas backup is (still) the cheapest way to power Australia: new report

By Tony Wood, Program Director, Energy, Grattan Institute
What’s the cheapest way to power Australia? Every year, CSIRO researchers and modellers seek to answer this very large question in their GenCost report.

On one level, the answer in the draft 2025–26 report is unsurprising: solar and wind are the cheapest form of generation.

However, this report has gone further by modelling the cheapest cost across the grid, including different power generation options, energy storage, transmission lines and gas backup.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
