Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jim Chalmers on the Bondi terror attack and the mid-year budget update

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The treasurer says the government needs to do more on several fronts: from fighting antisemitism after Sunday’s deadly attack, to cracking down on illegal tobacco.The Conversation


