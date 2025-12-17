Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Quash Conviction of Prominent Economist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dr. Abd al-Khaliq Farouk. © Private (Beirut) – Egyptian authorities should quash the conviction of prominent economist Abd al-Khaliq Farouk, who on October 2, 2025, was sentenced to five years in prison for articles and social media posts in violation of his free speech and due process rights, Human Rights Watch said today. An appeals court is scheduled to hear his case on December 25.A misdemeanor court convicted Farouk of “disseminating false news” under the penal code for criticizing Egypt’s economic policy and alleging government corruption. Egyptian authorities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
