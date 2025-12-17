Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Journalism, Free Expression in Further Peril

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Special police force officers stand outside the Orda.kz editorial office in Almaty, Kazakhstan, during a December 1, 2025 search of the premises after authorities opened a criminal case against Gulnara Bazhkenova, the publication's editor-in-chief, for allegedly “disseminating knowingly false information." © 2025 Meiirim Bakytzhanqyzy (RFE/RL) (London, December 17, 2025) – Authorities in Kazakhstan have targeted independent journalists and media outlets in recent weeks, a coalition of nine human rights groups said today. The authorities have searched the newsroom…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Memory of a Hungarian Activist
~ Egypt: Quash Conviction of Prominent Economist
~ Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai found guilty under national security law
~ Hong Kong: Prisons rife with violence and inhumane treatment, inmate testimony reveals
~ Jevon McSkimming sentencing: why a public inquiry into the police should be next
~ Is democracy the worst form of government – apart from all the others? We asked 5 experts
~ Teens discover books on social media. What will the under-16s ban do to their reading?
~ How cricket balls move: the science behind swing, seam and spin
~ Why is time going so fast and how do I slow it down?
~ Some words affect us more than others. It boils down to how they sound
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter