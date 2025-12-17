Tolerance.ca
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai found guilty under national security law

By Hong Kong Free Press
Lai was found guilty of conspiring to collude with foreign forces and sedition. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment and the court will determine the final sentence early next year.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
