Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jevon McSkimming sentencing: why a public inquiry into the police should be next

By Anna Marie Brennan, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Waikato
An independent inquiry would go beyond operational misconduct to examine police culture and assess compliance with New Zealand’s international obligations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Memory of a Hungarian Activist
~ Egypt: Quash Conviction of Prominent Economist
~ Kazakhstan: Journalism, Free Expression in Further Peril
~ Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai found guilty under national security law
~ Hong Kong: Prisons rife with violence and inhumane treatment, inmate testimony reveals
~ Is democracy the worst form of government – apart from all the others? We asked 5 experts
~ Teens discover books on social media. What will the under-16s ban do to their reading?
~ How cricket balls move: the science behind swing, seam and spin
~ Why is time going so fast and how do I slow it down?
~ Some words affect us more than others. It boils down to how they sound
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter