Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How cricket balls move: the science behind swing, seam and spin

By Cody Lindsay, Lecturer, Exercise and Sport Science, Flinders University
Bowlers in cricket look to challenge batters with swing, seam and spin bowling. Scientists are still learning how bowlers achieve them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Teens discover books on social media. What will the under-16s ban do to their reading?
~ Why is time going so fast and how do I slow it down?
~ Some words affect us more than others. It boils down to how they sound
~ This peace deal ended Europe’s last major war 30 years ago. It provides important lessons for today’s fractured world
~ Stories from traditional knowledge combined with archaeological work trace 2,300km of Songlines
~ If you witnessed the Bondi Hanukkah attack, here’s what you might be going through
~ School shootings dropped in 2025 - but schools are still focusing too much on safety technology instead of prevention
~ The budget update shows a slight improvement in the federal deficit, but it’s mostly due to good luck
~ UN rights chief warns of deepening repression in Venezuela, rising toll in Ukraine
~ School breaks privilege Christmas, and classroom strategies are needed to foster inclusion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter