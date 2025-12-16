Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some words affect us more than others. It boils down to how they sound

By Rikke Louise Bundgaard-Nielsen, Senior Lecturer, School of Languages and Linguistics, The University of Melbourne
Not all words are created equal – and those that sound more surprising are more likely to grab our attention and stick in our memory.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
