Human Rights Observatory

If you witnessed the Bondi Hanukkah attack, here’s what you might be going through

By Chelsea Arnold, Clinical Psychologist and Research Fellow (Lead Clinician), Monash University
Kathleen de Boer, Clinical Psychologist, Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology
Toni Pikoos, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Clinical Psychologist, ReadyMind Co-Founder, Swinburne University of Technology
Many hundreds of people were at Bondi beach on Sunday when 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son Naveed Akram opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration, killing 15 people.

Many witnesses saw people be seriously injured or die. These experiences are considered traumatic events, even when you don’t know the person who was harmed.

While some people will be able to process such events with some coping strategies, others will will find their extreme distress impacts their mental health.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
