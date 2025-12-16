Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

School breaks privilege Christmas, and classroom strategies are needed to foster inclusion

By Amina Yousaf, Associate Head, Early Childhood Studies, University of Guelph-Humber
What some school boards now call the “winter break,” over the days leading up to and after Christmas, is approaching.

But in Canada’s diverse public schools, centring one religious holiday sends a subtle message to many children: your family’s traditions don’t quite belong here.

Our publicly funded schools are designed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
