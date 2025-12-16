Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sexual Harassment of Chinese Critics Abroad

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Carmen Lau, a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist in exile, speaking during a rally at Downing Street, London, June 4, 2022. © 2022 Hesther Ng/SOPA Images via AP Photo China’s government has long sought to silence dissent abroad, but recently there’s been a disturbing escalation: harassment through sexually explicit letters targeting activists outside the country.Hongkongers Carmen Lau and Ted Hui are exiled activists who face arrest warrants back in Hong Kong under the draconian National Security Law. They revealed last week that anonymous individuals were distributing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
