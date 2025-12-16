Tolerance.ca
Your next puffer jacket could be made from bullrushes, as carbon-storing peat farming takes off

By Zoe Lipkens, PhD Researcher, University of Leicester
Have you ever wondered what keeps you warm in your winter jacket? Most jacket insulation is made from human made synthetic fibres (polyester) or natural down from ducks or geese. Some winter jackets are insulated with something a little more surprising – bulrushes.

A biomaterials company called Ponda is using the seed heads of bulrush cultivated in peatlands to create BioPuff as insulation for puffer jackets, an alternative to synthetic fibres and goose down. These jackets help to encourage wetter farming…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
