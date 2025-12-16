Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why mistletoe is thriving, even as its traditional orchards are lost

By Adele Julier, Senior Lecturer in Terrestrial Ecology, University of Portsmouth
Mistletoe is a richly symbolic winter plant with an unusual life cycle. With more than half of England’s traditional orchards lost since the mid-20th century, it would be easy to assume mistletoe is disappearing too. But that’s not the case. Despite dramatic changes in land use, mistletoe in Britain and Ireland is not in decline – and in some places it may even be spreading.

Mistletoe is a name used for a variety of different plants across the world, but in Britain it generally…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sexual Harassment of Chinese Critics Abroad
~ With UK unemployment rising, will the government’s plan for young people pay off? An economist’s view
~ What makes a song sound ‘Christmassy’? Musicologist explains
~ Could your boss be lonely? Here’s why it matters more than you might think
~ Your next puffer jacket could be made from bullrushes, as carbon-storing peat farming takes off
~ How family gatherings unlock forgotten childhood memories that help us understand who we really are
~ Slop, vibe coding and glazing: AI dominates 2025’s words of the year
~ In defence of sprouts, Christmas pudding and duck fat – by a doctor
~ The Congregation: Brixton tube station’s mural of joy, resistance and community
~ Your blood proteins could predict your risk of an early death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter