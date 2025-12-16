Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Congregation: Brixton tube station’s mural of joy, resistance and community

By Wanja Kimani, PhD Candidate in Fine Art, Chelsea College of Arts, University of the Arts London, University of the Arts London
Rudy Loewe’s arresting mural The Congregation sits above the entrance to Brixton Underground station in London. The large-scale painting highlights the people and places that have shaped the area’s history over the last 75 years. It serves as a gateway into Brixton’s past and present for locals and the estimated 22 million passengers that transit through the station every year.

The Congregation is the ninth artwork in the Art on the Underground mural…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sexual Harassment of Chinese Critics Abroad
~ With UK unemployment rising, will the government’s plan for young people pay off? An economist’s view
~ What makes a song sound ‘Christmassy’? Musicologist explains
~ Could your boss be lonely? Here’s why it matters more than you might think
~ Your next puffer jacket could be made from bullrushes, as carbon-storing peat farming takes off
~ Why mistletoe is thriving, even as its traditional orchards are lost
~ How family gatherings unlock forgotten childhood memories that help us understand who we really are
~ Slop, vibe coding and glazing: AI dominates 2025’s words of the year
~ In defence of sprouts, Christmas pudding and duck fat – by a doctor
~ Your blood proteins could predict your risk of an early death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter