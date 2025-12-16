Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The twelve viruses of Christmas, and how to make your own – out of paper

By Ed Hutchinson, Professor, MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, University of Glasgow
Viruses, as we all know, are invisibly small things that make us sick. But is that the whole story?

Zoom in close enough and you’ll discover the complex, unseen world of viruses. Some do make us sick, but many others simply exist alongside us as part of the natural world. Most are very beautiful and many, it turns out, look a bit like snowflakes.

It’s the time of year for seasonal decorations. So the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
