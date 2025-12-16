Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Humans aren’t the only animals that gather to hunker down together at Christmas

By Anna Champneys, Senior Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, Nottingham Trent University
Just as humans have historically gathered during winter, many animals do the same. Animals may not be exchanging presents or decorating their nests and dens but a lot of species become more social in winter – even ones that are normally solitary.

Animals have more to worry about this time of year than bickering relatives or the last date for Christmas post. Winter poses severe challenges for wildlife, from freezing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sexual Harassment of Chinese Critics Abroad
~ With UK unemployment rising, will the government’s plan for young people pay off? An economist’s view
~ What makes a song sound ‘Christmassy’? Musicologist explains
~ Could your boss be lonely? Here’s why it matters more than you might think
~ Your next puffer jacket could be made from bullrushes, as carbon-storing peat farming takes off
~ Why mistletoe is thriving, even as its traditional orchards are lost
~ How family gatherings unlock forgotten childhood memories that help us understand who we really are
~ Slop, vibe coding and glazing: AI dominates 2025’s words of the year
~ In defence of sprouts, Christmas pudding and duck fat – by a doctor
~ The Congregation: Brixton tube station’s mural of joy, resistance and community
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter