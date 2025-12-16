Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Leave notes, play games, go shopping: how to boost your child’s multilingual skills these holidays

By Julie Choi, Senior lecturer in Education (Additional Languages), The University of Melbourne
About 5.7 million Australians speak a language other than English at home. Most multilingual children spend their school days speaking English and during term-time, home languages often take a back seat. So holidays – particularly the long summer break – offer a chance to hear and speak their heritage languages more often.

Research shows home…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sexual Harassment of Chinese Critics Abroad
~ With UK unemployment rising, will the government’s plan for young people pay off? An economist’s view
~ What makes a song sound ‘Christmassy’? Musicologist explains
~ Could your boss be lonely? Here’s why it matters more than you might think
~ Your next puffer jacket could be made from bullrushes, as carbon-storing peat farming takes off
~ Why mistletoe is thriving, even as its traditional orchards are lost
~ How family gatherings unlock forgotten childhood memories that help us understand who we really are
~ Slop, vibe coding and glazing: AI dominates 2025’s words of the year
~ In defence of sprouts, Christmas pudding and duck fat – by a doctor
~ The Congregation: Brixton tube station’s mural of joy, resistance and community
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter