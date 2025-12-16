Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aristotle’s Politics has wisdoms and warnings for our age of tech utopias and inequality

By Matthew Sharpe, Associate Professor in Philosophy, Australian Catholic University
Are we all political animals? Aristotle thought so. Politics, he believed, was the art of the possible, but extremes of wealth could harm democracies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
