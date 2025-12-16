Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Forced returns to Taliban rule must end as latest figures reveal millions unlawfully deported in 2025

By Amnesty International
All forced returns of refugees and asylum seekers to Afghanistan must immediately end, Amnesty International said, as the latest UN figures revealed that Iran and Pakistan alone have unlawfully expelled more than 2.6 million people to the country this year. About 60% of those returned are women and children. Thousands of others have been deported from Turkey and Tajikistan.     The figures come as the Taliban intensify their attacks on human rights with devastating effect particularly on women and girls, and the country remains in the grip of a humanitarian crisis, which has been further exacerbated by…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Prominent human rights defenders targeted under “undesirable organizations” legislation
~ US: Military Boat Strikes Constitute Extrajudicial Killings
~ My prescription costs what?! Pharmacists offer tips that could reduce your out-of-pocket drug costs
~ If tried by court-martial, senator accused of ‘seditious behavior’ would be deprived of several constitutional rights
~ The next frontier in space is closer than you think – welcome to the world of very low Earth orbit satellites
~ Gazing into the mind’s eye with mice – how neuroscientists are seeing human vision more clearly
~ A, B, C or D – grades might not say all that much about what students are actually learning
~ How rogue nations are capitalizing on gaps in crypto regulation to finance weapons programs
~ 2 superpowers, 1 playbook: Why Chinese and US bureaucrats think and act alike
~ The North Pole keeps moving – here’s how that affects Santa’s holiday travel and yours
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter