US: Military Boat Strikes Constitute Extrajudicial Killings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, right, look on.  © 2025 AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson (Washington, DC) – Human Rights Watch today published a detailed question-and-answer document analyzing the Trump administration’s boat strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific. To date, 26 reported strikes have unlawfully killed at least 95 people, none of whom the US government has identified.The Question-and-Answer document…


© Human Rights Watch -
