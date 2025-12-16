Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A, B, C or D – grades might not say all that much about what students are actually learning

By Joshua Rowe Eyler, Assistant Professor of Teacher Education, University of Mississippi
Grades are a standard part of the American educational system that most students and teachers take for granted.

But what if students didn’t have just one shot at acing a midterm, or even could talk with their teachers about what grade they should receive?

Alternative grading has existed in the U.S. for decades, but there are more educators trying out forms of nontraditional grading, according to Joshua Eyler, a scholar of teacher education. Amy Lieberman, education editor at The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan: Forced returns to Taliban rule must end as latest figures reveal millions unlawfully deported in 2025
~ Russia: Prominent human rights defenders targeted under “undesirable organizations” legislation
~ US: Military Boat Strikes Constitute Extrajudicial Killings
~ My prescription costs what?! Pharmacists offer tips that could reduce your out-of-pocket drug costs
~ If tried by court-martial, senator accused of ‘seditious behavior’ would be deprived of several constitutional rights
~ The next frontier in space is closer than you think – welcome to the world of very low Earth orbit satellites
~ Gazing into the mind’s eye with mice – how neuroscientists are seeing human vision more clearly
~ How rogue nations are capitalizing on gaps in crypto regulation to finance weapons programs
~ 2 superpowers, 1 playbook: Why Chinese and US bureaucrats think and act alike
~ The North Pole keeps moving – here’s how that affects Santa’s holiday travel and yours
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS