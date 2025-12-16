Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

2 superpowers, 1 playbook: Why Chinese and US bureaucrats think and act alike

By Daniel E. Esser, Associate Professor of International Studies, American University
Heiner Janus, Project Lead and Senior Researcher, German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS)
Mark Theisen, Project Coordination, German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS)
Tim Hailer-Röthel, Researcher, German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS)
The men and women tasked with implementing policy are governed by the same incentives and constraints − whether in Beijing or Washington.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
