Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is your dog or cat getting old? These simple gestures could help them live longer and happier lives

By Sara Hoummady, DMV, PhD, Associate professor in ethology and animal nutrition, UniLaSalle
How can we support dogs and cats as they age? Practical advice from veterinary science specialists (nutrition, living arrangements, behaviours to watch out for, etc.).The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan: Forced returns to Taliban rule must end as latest figures reveal millions unlawfully deported in 2025
~ Russia: Prominent human rights defenders targeted under “undesirable organizations” legislation
~ US: Military Boat Strikes Constitute Extrajudicial Killings
~ My prescription costs what?! Pharmacists offer tips that could reduce your out-of-pocket drug costs
~ If tried by court-martial, senator accused of ‘seditious behavior’ would be deprived of several constitutional rights
~ The next frontier in space is closer than you think – welcome to the world of very low Earth orbit satellites
~ Gazing into the mind’s eye with mice – how neuroscientists are seeing human vision more clearly
~ A, B, C or D – grades might not say all that much about what students are actually learning
~ How rogue nations are capitalizing on gaps in crypto regulation to finance weapons programs
~ 2 superpowers, 1 playbook: Why Chinese and US bureaucrats think and act alike
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter