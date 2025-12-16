Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Deregulation deal on climate and human rights ‘betrays people and the planet’

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the European Parliament vote on the EU’s sustainability regulations package (Omnibus I) which rolls back hard-won climate and human rights protections, Eve Geddie Director of Amnesty International’s European Institutions Office said: “In a rush to close the deal in Strasbourg just days before the winter break, MEPs voted through a sweeping deregulation package […] The post EU: Deregulation deal on climate and human rights ‘betrays people and the planet’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Amnesty International
