India: Chief Minister’s removal of woman’s hijab demands “unequivocal condemnation”

By Amnesty International
Responding to a video circulating on social media allegedly showing the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar pulling down Nusrat Parveen’s hijab during a government function, Aakar Patel, Chair of Board at Amnesty International India, said: “This act was an assault on this woman’s dignity, autonomy, and identity. When a public official forcibly pulls down […] The post India: Chief Minister’s removal of woman’s hijab demands “unequivocal condemnation” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


