Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Flagship Corporate Accountability Law Suffers Big Losses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image European activists march in Brussels on September 23, 2025 to protest EU governments’ efforts to weaken the EU’s corporate accountability law, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. © 2025 Friends of the Earth Europe/Flickr (Brussels) – The European Parliament’s approval on December 16, 2025, of final amendments watering down the European Union’s flagship corporate accountability law severely undermines the EU’s ability to hold businesses accountable for human rights and environmental harms, Human Rights Watch said today.The vote on the Corporate Sustainability…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU: Deregulation deal on climate and human rights ‘betrays people and the planet’
~ India: Chief Minister’s removal of woman’s hijab demands “unequivocal condemnation”
~ Mid-year budget update will project deficit of nearly $37 billion for current financial year
~ Doubts about women in combat don’t stand up to history
~ Teenagers are preparing for the jobs of 25 years ago – and schools are missing the AI revolution
~ Christmas at the end of the world: the curious allure of festive apocalypse films and TV
~ With UK unemployment rising, will the goverment’s plan for young people pay off? An economist’s view
~ How cranberries can be a Christmas cracker for health this festive season
~ Afghanistan: Forced returns to Taliban rule must end as latest figures reveal millions unlawfully deported in 2025
~ Trump Administration Takes Aim at AI Accountability Laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter