Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Doubts about women in combat don’t stand up to history

By Ashleigh Percival-Borley, PhD Candidate in the Department of History, Durham University
Germany has unveiled plans to introduce voluntary military service. From January 2026, all 18-year-old men will be required to complete a questionnaire asking if they are interested and willing to join the armed forces. Women will not be required to fill out this form.

Across Europe, the pattern is similar. In countries where military service is compulsory such as Austria, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Switzerland and Ukraine, women’s enlistment remains voluntary.

The German government’s move, which has sparked…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU: Deregulation deal on climate and human rights ‘betrays people and the planet’
~ India: Chief Minister’s removal of woman’s hijab demands “unequivocal condemnation”
~ EU: Flagship Corporate Accountability Law Suffers Big Losses
~ Mid-year budget update will project deficit of nearly $37 billion for current financial year
~ Teenagers are preparing for the jobs of 25 years ago – and schools are missing the AI revolution
~ Christmas at the end of the world: the curious allure of festive apocalypse films and TV
~ With UK unemployment rising, will the goverment’s plan for young people pay off? An economist’s view
~ How cranberries can be a Christmas cracker for health this festive season
~ Afghanistan: Forced returns to Taliban rule must end as latest figures reveal millions unlawfully deported in 2025
~ Trump Administration Takes Aim at AI Accountability Laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter