Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Forced returns to Taliban rule must end as latest figures reveal millions unlawfully deported in 2025

By Amnesty International
All forced returns of refugees and asylum seekers to Afghanistan must immediately end, Amnesty International said, as the latest UN figures revealed that Iran and Pakistan alone have unlawfully expelled more than 2.6 million people to the country this year. About 60% of those returned are women and children. Thousands of others have been deported from Turkey and Tajikistan.     The figures come as the Taliban intensify their attacks on human rights with devastating effect particularly on women and girls, and the country remains in the grip of a humanitarian crisis, which has been further exacerbated by…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump Administration Takes Aim at AI Accountability Laws
~ Internet shutdowns are increasing dramatically in Africa – a new book explains why
~ ‘Extreme melting’ episodes are accelerating ice loss in the Arctic
~ Fraudulent networks fuel deforestation and illegal timber exports in Cameroon
~ DR Congo: Militia Massacres Civilians Near Kinshasa
~ Life at the U.S.–Mexico border under the Trump administration
~ Hidden clues in colonial journals reveal why Tasmania’s remote west keeps burning
~ In a cynical industry, Rob Reiner’s films taught us the power of sincerity
~ Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher convicted of sedition, in major blow to press freedom
~ Is there much COVID around? Do I need the new booster shot LP.8.1?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter