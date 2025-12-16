Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trump Administration Takes Aim at AI Accountability Laws

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US President Donald Trump signs an Al initiative in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC, December 11, 2025. © 2025 Alex Brandon/AP Photo Last week, President Trump signed an executive order that proposes to challenge and dismantle a range of “cumbersome” artificial intelligence (AI) laws at state and city level in the US and replace them with a not yet defined national AI regulatory framework.The move is supposedly an effort to “sustain and enhance the United States’ global AI dominance through a minimally burdensome national policy framework for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
