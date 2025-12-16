Tolerance.ca
Internet shutdowns are increasing dramatically in Africa – a new book explains why

By Tony Roberts, Digital Research Fellow, Institute of Development Studies
Between 2016 and 2024 there were 193 internet shutdowns imposed in 41 African countries. This form of social control is a growing trend in the continent, according to a new open access source book. It has provided the first-ever comparative analysis of how and why African states use blackouts – written by African researchers.

The book, co-edited by digital rights activist and internet shutdown specialist Felicia Anthonio and digital researcherThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
