‘Extreme melting’ episodes are accelerating ice loss in the Arctic

By Josep Bonsoms, Postdoctoral researcher and professor, Universitat de Barcelona
The Arctic landscape is changing at an unprecedented rate. In addition to rising temperatures, climate change is causing episodes of extreme melting, which occurs when ice losses that previously took weeks or months occur over just a few days.

These increasingly frequent events are altering the normal dynamics of ice loss. They are profoundly changing the state of snow and ice, which are the most vulnerable elements of the polar climate system.

Snow accumulation during winter no longer compensates for summer losses. This annual balance has been negative for decades, but…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
