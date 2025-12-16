Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fraudulent networks fuel deforestation and illegal timber exports in Cameroon

By Jean Sovon
The Cameroonian state incurs a colossal loss amounting to billions of CFA francs each year due to uncollected logging rights, unpaid taxes, and losses related to the underdevelopment of local processing.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DR Congo: Militia Massacres Civilians Near Kinshasa
~ Life at the U.S.–Mexico border under the Trump administration
~ Hidden clues in colonial journals reveal why Tasmania’s remote west keeps burning
~ In a cynical industry, Rob Reiner’s films taught us the power of sincerity
~ Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher convicted of sedition, in major blow to press freedom
~ Is there much COVID around? Do I need the new booster shot LP.8.1?
~ Trump is close to naming the new Federal Reserve chief. His choice could raise the risk of stagflation
~ Want to donate blood after the Bondi attacks? Here’s what you need to know
~ Métis leader Louis Riel is still a divisive figure 140 years after his hanging
~ After mass violence, trauma spreads socially. Here are 3 ways you can help reduce it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter