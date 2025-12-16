Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher convicted of sedition, in major blow to press freedom

By Yao-Tai Li, Senior Lecturer of Sociology and Social Policy, UNSW Sydney
In the years since the 2020 introduction Hong Kong’s National Security Law, press freedom has slowly been limited. Lai’s conviction symbolises its end.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
