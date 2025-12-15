Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Métis leader Louis Riel is still a divisive figure 140 years after his hanging

By Christophe Premat, Professor, Canadian and Cultural Studies, Stockholm University
Louis Riel was hanged 140 years ago, but he remains a divisive figure. Rebel, prophet, MP, traitor — Riel’s legacy reflects a country still struggling to understand its own foundations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
