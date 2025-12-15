What Canada’s public sector voting divide could mean for future elections
By Matt Polacko, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Calgary; University of Toronto
Peter Graefe, Professor, Department of Political Science, McMaster University
Simon Kiss, Associate Professor Human Rights and Political Science, Wilfrid Laurier University
New research suggests the government’s intention to reduce the size of the federal public service could very likely drive some Liberal voters back to the NDP in the next federal election.
- Monday, December 15, 2025