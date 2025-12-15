Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Canada’s public sector voting divide could mean for future elections

By Matt Polacko, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Calgary; University of Toronto
Peter Graefe, Professor, Department of Political Science, McMaster University
Simon Kiss, Associate Professor Human Rights and Political Science, Wilfrid Laurier University
New research suggests the government’s intention to reduce the size of the federal public service could very likely drive some Liberal voters back to the NDP in the next federal election.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Want to donate blood after the Bondi attacks? Here’s what you need to know
~ Métis leader Louis Riel is still a divisive figure 140 years after his hanging
~ After mass violence, trauma spreads socially. Here are 3 ways you can help reduce it
~ Chile elects most right-wing leader since Pinochet – in line with regional drift, domestic tendency to punish incumbents
~ Labor maintains dominant lead in Redbridge poll despite expenses claims
~ We think of mushrooms as food. But mycelium-based blocks could be the future of construction
~ World News in Brief: Türk condemns ‘abhorrent’ attack in Sydney, UNHCR chief calls for solidarity with refugees, Ukraine latest
~ Australia’s national plan says existing laws are enough to regulate AI. This is false hope
~ Festering families, difficult truths and transcendent grace: best podcasts of 2025
~ Niki Savva’s Earthquake is a damning account of the election that shook Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter