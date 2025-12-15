Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We think of mushrooms as food. But mycelium-based blocks could be the future of construction

By Kumar Biswajit Debnath, Chancellor's Research Fellow, School of Architecture, University of Technology Sydney
When mushrooms make the news, it’s often for grim reasons – a mysterious poisoning, toxic species in the bush, or high-profile court cases.

But the mushroom itself is only the fruit body. Beneath every cap lies the real organism: a hidden network of white threads weaving through soil and wood.

And that underground network, called mycelium, may help solve some of our biggest climate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
