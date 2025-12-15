Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How stores fighting thieves risk putting off shoppers with disabilities and kids

By Paul Harpur, Associate Professor, TC Beirne School of Law, The University of Queensland; Syracuse University
Lisa Stafford, ARC Future Fellow, Inclusive Futures Centre, Griffith University
“Welcome”, the sign at the supermarket entrance says, above a drawing of a shopper walking in and pushing a trolley.

But for many shoppers – especially those with wheelchairs, walkers or pushing kids in prams – it looks anything but welcoming.

Ten white batons stretch into the middle of the entryway, which you have to push through to enter. A Reddit user snapped the photo at a Woolworths store in suburban Melbourne this month and it soon


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
