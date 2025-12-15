Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Milder winters, more parasites: Are moose at risk from winter ticks?

By Steeve Côté, professeur d'écologie animale, Université Laval
Christian Dussault, Chercheur en écologie terrestre, Université Laval
Jean-Pierre Tremblay, professeur titulaire en écologie de la faune terrestre, Université Laval
Julien H. Richard, Professionnel de recherche en biologie, Université Laval
As climate change profoundly alters ecosystems in North America, a small parasite is wreaking havoc: the winter tick. This tick, now more prevalent due to milder environmental conditions, is severely affecting the winter survival of young moose in eastern Canada.

Climate change is allowing species such as the winter tick — an external parasite that feeds on the blood of large deer — to spread to new regions. Once rarer in eastern Canada, the tick is now well established there and is causing high mortality, especially among young moose.

The winter tick completes its entire…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Türk condemns ‘abhorrent’ attack in Sydney, UNHCR chief calls for solidarity with refugees, Ukraine latest
~ Australia’s national plan says existing laws are enough to regulate AI. This is false hope
~ Festering families, difficult truths and transcendent grace: best podcasts of 2025
~ Niki Savva’s Earthquake is a damning account of the election that shook Australia
~ How stores fighting thieves risk putting off shoppers with disabilities and kids
~ How good people justify bending the rules at work — and what leaders can do about it
~ Communities must be central to climate adaptation strategies – 10 insights to guide national policy
~ Epstein’s victims deserve more attention than his ‘client list’
~ More than 1,000 Belarusians Remain in Prison for Exercising Their Rights
~ Another Blow to Media Freedom in Ethiopia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter