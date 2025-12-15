Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Communities must be central to climate adaptation strategies – 10 insights to guide national policy

By Bruce Glavovic, Professor in Natural Hazards Planning and Resilience, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Derrylea Hardy, Research Officer in Environment and Planning, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Huhana Smith, Professor in Creative Arts, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Martin Garcia Cartagena, Lecturer in Environmental Planning, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Discussions about how New Zealand should adapt to a changing climate have been going on for more than two decades.

While both major political parties agree on the need for a nationally coherent adaptation plan, there is an impasse between the previous Labour government’s Treaty-based, equity-centred approach and the current National-led coalition’s fiscal discipline and burden-shifting logic.

The recently released National Adaptation Framework aimed to close this gap,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
