Communities must be central to climate adaptation strategies – 10 insights to guide national policy
By Bruce Glavovic, Professor in Natural Hazards Planning and Resilience, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Derrylea Hardy, Research Officer in Environment and Planning, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Huhana Smith, Professor in Creative Arts, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Martin Garcia Cartagena, Lecturer in Environmental Planning, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Discussions about how New Zealand should adapt to a changing climate have been going on for more than two decades.
While both major political parties agree on the need for a nationally coherent adaptation plan, there is an impasse between the previous Labour government’s Treaty-based, equity-centred approach and the current National-led coalition’s fiscal discipline and burden-shifting logic.
The recently released National Adaptation Framework aimed to close this gap,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 15, 2025